Catholic Action Center needs your help with sack lunch donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Catholic Action Center needs your help as it's collecting sack lunches to help feed people experiencing homelessness in Lexington.

Lighthouse Ministries usually offers lunch and dinners, but with recent repairs shutting its doors for the coming week, CAC has stepped in to help.

Ginny Ramsey, the director of the Catholic Action Center, says Lighthouse Ministries has always been there for the CAC. Now it's time for them to be there for Lighthouse Ministries and every person experiencing homelessness in Lexington.

“We need at least 300 because the folks will be missing both lunch and dinner. They're between 75 and 100 people who depend on that for their food," said Ginny Ramsey, the Catholic Action Center director. “We've got a lot of elderly disabled who are down in that area. We've got a lot of people who aren't going to be mobile enough to go two miles away.”

Ramsey says it's not asking for much, and the sack lunches are very easy to make, which will be passed out Tuesday through Friday.

They ask for a sack to have a sandwich inside without mayonnaise, alongside chips and cookies. Don't worry, they'll provide the drink.

“This is a long weekend, and we're asking people to reach inside their hearts to realize there will be a lot of folks who will be left without lunch and dinner. So if all of us do parts of it. They'll be taken care of," explains Ramsey.

Ramsey says it's not asking for much, but some kindness to those in the community.

“So know that when you go to sleep on Monday night after delivering whatever amount of lunches you can make, know that there'll be people being fed on Tuesday," said Ramsey.

If you'd like to donate some of those sack lunches to the Catholic Action Center, you can drop off lunches at the back of the building anytime between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you need to drop off the lunches after 6 p.m., CAC asks you do so at the front desk.