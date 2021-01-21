Concerns over virtual learning continue among Fayette County parents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Schools have pushed back their target date for in-person learning again, leading to more frustration and talk of a lawsuit from some local parents.

Greg Prince has two kids who are five and seven years old. The father says over the past year he's seen both struggle.

"Horrible, I mean I watch them degrade every day, I mean socially," Prince said.

Fayette County Public School says each school individually is looking at how to continue to help their students succeed and they feel seniors will be able to graduate. But Prince says he believes the best way to help the students is to go back to in-person learning.

"The fact that most other counties in Kentucky are making this happen, 90% of counties in the country are making this happen, but we can't make it happen. Why? Does that make sense?"

Earlier this month the county decided to extend virtual learning through next week. The district announced Tuesday the county will further delay in-person learning until Feb. 5.

The district reports, while the COVID-19 cases are decreasing, the numbers are still too high to return to in-person learning. Sending out this message to parents, which said, in part "While disappointed, we simply cannot compromise on the health and safety of our staff and students. We are committed to providing face-to-face instruction as soon as it is safe."

Prince says some parents are ready to fight in the courtroom to get their kids back in the classroom.

"We sent a little note to raise money to file a lawsuit and we raised it in 15 minutes. That shows that A, people are fed up and they're willing to dig into their pocketbooks now."

The school district says it has not received the lawsuit.