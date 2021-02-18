Crews called to parking deck collapse in downtown Lexington, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Emergency crews reported to the scene of a parking deck collapse in downtown Lexington early Thursday morning.

Officials said the incident occurred just after 5 a.m. at 200 Vine St. The collapse was due to heavy snow on the structure.

No injuries were reported and no cars were damaged.

The parking structure partially collapsed.



A rep for the company that owns the structure said: “Watching the security footage, it was just the perfect storm of the snow weight collapsing and causing a fall on three of the spans.”@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/zMPoNw2lPc — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) February 18, 2021

Owner Dudley Webb said the structure — built in the early 1970s and renovated about two years ago — collapsed after a beam broke.

He said the top deck will need to be completely redone.

"We will make this right," Webb said.

The Webb Companies released the following statement Thursday afternoon on the structure collapse: