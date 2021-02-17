'Everything moves a lot slower': Elements clash as fire crews battle Lexington blaze

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Snow on top of ice with more on the way has made travel treacherous for everyone -- including first responders.

The Lexington Fire Department experienced that hazardous conditions firsthand Wednesday when fire crews were called to a house fire on Dayton Avenue.

Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker said fire damage was mainly isolated in the attic of the home, but there was also smoke and water damage in the main living area of the house.

"Everything moves a lot slower," Whittaker said. "All of your movements are a lot more deliberate. So it takes us a little more time to get everything in place, you're talking about pulling hand lines and pulling it over the ice and snow."

The cold doesn't necessarily impact the department's actual operation, but Whittaker says firefighters are more deliberate.

"With the hose lines outside, if it's really cold you can have hose lines freeze up if you're not keeping that water circulating continuously," he said.

And these few extra steps go a long way in keeping you and your family safe.