Fayette County Public Schools require masks for start of 2021-22 school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced Tuesday morning that Fayette County Public Schools will be wearing masks for the start of this school year.

In an email sent to FCPS families, Dr. Liggins explains the decision to require masks in a video.

As always, the health and well-being of our students, employees, and families is our top priority. Keeping this in mind, district leaders considered the current spread of COVID-19 in our community and the conditions that would create the most conducive environment for learning in order to make a decision that we feel is in the best interest of our students. Therefore, with the proper precautions in place – including masks, physical distancing, hand washing, cleaning and sanitization, and appropriate isolation and quarantine protocols – we believe we can safely resume normal activities in our schools.

FCPS notes following the guidance of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics, and Gov. Andy Beshear is what helped them make the decision to require masks for in-person learning.

Everyone is required to wear a mask on school buses at all times and in FCPS facilities when students are present. Mask requirements apply to all employees, students in kindergarten through 12th grade, contractors, and visitors, regardless of immunization status, except for those who have a medical exemption or exemption determined by an Admissions and Release Committee.

Masks are also recommended for preschool students who can successfully remove a face mask on their own.

The email reads this decision was made to maximize the time students have for on-campus learning with classmates and school teachers.

For the full document regarding FCPS' COVID-19 health and safety procedures, see below.