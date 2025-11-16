Fire crews battle forest fire in Powell County

STANTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Fire crews battled a blazing forest fire in Powell County on Saturday afternoon.

According to Powell County Judge Executive Eddie Barnes, Stanton Fire crews responded to a forest fire around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

By the time crews arrived, the blaze had already consumed a couple of acres on Furnace Mountain. Officials say downed power lines sparked the fire, and high winds made containment difficult.

With help from Clay City and Middle Fork fire departments, crews got the fire under control around 7 p.m..

The flames burned 5–10 acres and came within 20 feet of three structures. Firefighters managed to protect the structures, preventing any damage.

A burn ban will go into effect on Sunday morning and remain in place until the area receives significant rainfall.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry remains on scene tonight, monitoring for potential hot spots.