LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are investigating a fire that left a Lexington home with heavy damage on the inside.

The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. on Costigan Drive in the Winburn area.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen. No one was hurt.

No one was hurt, but investigators at the scene said the home is not currently livable.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene.