Gov. Beshear announces first 'Shot at a Million' vaccine winners

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday congratulated the first six winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million drawings, the state’s incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Congratulations to the winners! Their prizes are life-changing, and that’s on top of the COVID-19 vaccines, which we know are lifesaving,” said Beshear. “Please, get your vaccination as quickly as possible. If there are people in your life who might need some encouragement, tell them about your experience and then encourage them to sign up for their shot at a million.”

The governor said the first drawing, which included more than 608,000 entries, was conducted yesterday, randomly selecting one adult Kentuckian for the $1 million prize and five youth to receive full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. All six winners attended Friday’s news conference held in the Capitol Rotunda.

The winner of the $1 million prize is Patricia Short from Lexington. Patricia’s husband, Gary, also attended the news conference Friday.

“We were on our way to Florida when COVID hit, and we just wanted to get home. They were talking about how great Kentucky was doing all over because of our Governor,” said Short. “We are firm believers that we have to do it – please get vaccinated. Our kids have got to be vaccinated, too, or it’s not going to work.”

LEX 18 spoke with Short in January when she told reporter Mike Valente about her unemployment struggles.

At the time, Short and her husband were sleeping on a friend's floor after Short lost her business during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five Kentucky youth selected for full scholarships are:

Jalen Crudup from Elizabethtown

Crystal Frost from Crestwood

Tyler Henson from Mt. Sterling

Adison Sullenger from Princeton

Alex VonderHaar from Louisville

Vaccinated Kentuckians still have two more chances to become millionaires or scholarship winners. Since the deadline to enter for the first drawing on Wednesday, more than 35,000 Kentuckians have entered for the next two drawings.

The remaining incentive drawings will take place July 29 and Aug. 26, with one millionaire and five scholarship recipients announced the day following each drawing. Those who did not win in the first drawing remain eligible for the final two drawings.

Beshear said more than 121,000 Kentuckians have received vaccines since the Shot at a Million drawing was announced on June 4.

Permanent residents of Kentucky can enter here to win the following prizes:

$1 million: Kentuckians 18 and older who have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may enter to win one of the remaining two $1 million prizes.

Full Scholarship: Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may enter to win one of the remaining 10 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.

Click here for more information, official rules and to enter.

