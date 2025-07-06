'He had a heart of gold': Family honors man killed in crash involving dump trucks

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday in Boyle County, a family celebrated the life of someone they lost in a fatal crash on US-27 earlier this week.

A pillar in the deaf community, a family man, and an overall great person. That's how 39-year-old Alex Stinnett's family would describe him.

“He’d want people to know that he’s just like everybody else, he’s not special or different because he’s deaf. He’s just like everyone else," signs Kimmie Stinnett, Alex's sister in-law.

Alex's brother, Calvin Stinnett, explains through ASL that his brother was everyone's friend. “My brother was everyone's world. Everyone loved him. Alex was always doing anything for anyone who needed him. And for me also as his brother, anytime I fell he was there to pick me up.”

It's exactly how the family described Alex at his funeral Saturday afternoon.

“So that morning of the accident, we had already texted some that morning and he was supposed to call me. He always called me in the mornings on his way to work, and then that call never came," Calvin signs.

Alex was killed in a crash involving two dump trucks and his pickup truck on U.S. Highway 27 near the Lincoln-Pulaski County line on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

More than 30 people attended the funeral in Danville to honor Alex. Pictures and a billboard filled with heartfelt messages filled the room.

This October would have been two years since Alex and his wife, Parri Kay Stinnett, would have been married. They share three kids together. “Now I know what true love is because of him.”

Alex was born profoundly deaf, and his brother Calvin became fully deaf at age nine.

Alex was part of a deaf bowling league, attended Tennessee School for the Deaf, and even played in an All-American Deaf Football team with his brother in high school.

Calvin signs that Alex was a carpenter for 15 years and was in love with his job.

“A heart of gold. For sure he definitely had a heart of gold," signs Parri Kay.

Kimmi continues by signing, “And humor. He was always saying something funny, so much humor. Always making people laugh.”

While Calvin signs, “And I would say that he was honestly such a star. A shining star for everyone.”

If you'd like to help the Stinnett family during this time, you can visit the GoFundMe created for them.