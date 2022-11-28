Watch Now
How Cyber Monday sales impact one Richmond business

Posted at 12:29 AM, Nov 28, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The arrival of Cyber Monday is a significant shopping day for both national and local retailers.

Desiree Galindo, who runs her online business The Astral Boutique out of her Richmond garage, said she expects Monday to be the biggest day of the year for her business. She sells candles and soaps, specializing in soy wax candles with crystals and herbs.

“I hope to be overwhelmed with orders,” she said.

Overall, this year has been slow for her, but she has seen a surge in sales during November. Her business will have a 20% off sitewide sale during her multi-day Cyber Monday sale.

Americans are expected to spend 11.2 billion dollars online ordering during the Cyber Monday rush. It would make it the biggest online sales day in history. Nine million dollars were already spent online during Black Friday, shattering records.

Galindo told LEX18 she hopes consumers shop local, even when shopping online.

“We care about the product we make for you, we care about every ingredient, everything we add to your product we pour our heart and soul into.”

