Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

How to pronounce Isaias

items.[0].image.alt
Hurricane Isaias.PNG
Posted at 8:57 PM, Aug 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-03 21:11:17-04

(LEX 18) — As Hurricane Isaias makes its presence known to the Carolina's coastlines, there has been some issues with the correct pronounciation of the hurricane.

But no sweat, LEX 18 Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck is here to explain the proper pronounciation.

Isaias is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs, according to the Atlantic Basin Storm Name Pronunciations guide.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo