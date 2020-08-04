How to pronounce Isaias

(LEX 18) — As Hurricane Isaias makes its presence known to the Carolina's coastlines, there has been some issues with the correct pronounciation of the hurricane.
But no sweat, LEX 18 Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck is here to explain the proper pronounciation.
Isaias is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs, according to the Atlantic Basin Storm Name Pronunciations guide.
There’s been some wrong pronounciations of Hurricane Isaias. LEX 18 Chief Meteorologist @BillMeck explains the proper pronounciation of the hurricane sweeping the Carolinas.— LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) August 4, 2020
