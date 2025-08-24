Individuals displaced following duplex fire in Lexington, minor damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Individuals have been displaced, and a duplex has minor damage following a fire in the 1100 block of Mt. Rushmore Way in Lexington, Saturday evening, according to Lexington Fire.

Lexington Fire tells LEX18 that crews were dispatched to 1192 Mt. Rushmore Way for a duplex fire. Crews arrived on scene at 6:48 p.m., and the first engine reported smoke showing from the home.

A fire was reported extinguished shortly after, but firefighters are still actively looking for hot spots and ventilating the duplex, according to fire crews.

LFD says damage to the duplex is minor, but both sides will need to be displaced.

Crews also say the duplex's landlord is working with the occupants of both sides of the duplex to find shelter, but they were not injured in the fire.