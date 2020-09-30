Menu

Injury crash reported on New Circle between Tates Creek and Nicholasville roads

Traffic alert
LEX 18 Traffic Tracker: New Circle Crash Blocks Traffic
Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-30 08:51:53-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — ***8:45 a.m. UPDATE -- The road has been cleared and both lanes of traffic are now moving.

A crash Wednesday morning on the inner loop New Circle Road between Tates Creek and Nicholasville roads is causing a significant delay in the area.

At least one injury has been reported.

Traffic is currently backed up past the Tates Creek overpass.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

