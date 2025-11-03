Intersection back open after crash, 3 people with non-life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Lexington on Sunday evening, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Sandersville Road and Citation Boulevard at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The intersection was closed, and impacted traffic for an hour. However, the area is back open to drivers.