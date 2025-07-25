Investigation into KY overdose deaths expands, Facebook page shows support to survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The investigation into several unusual overdose deaths in Kentucky is growing, with authorities now looking into the possibility of additional victims connected to Brian Epperson.

Epperson currently faces charges in two counties: a murder charge and methamphetamine possession in Powell County, along with methamphetamine possession and video voyeurism charges in Clark County.

While he's officially charged in the death of Kristen Morris in Powell County, investigators believe he could soon face charges for the deaths of Reacheal Dawson and Hilory Davis as well.

Today, Epperson's case returned to court in Powell County, where an attorney filed a motion to preserve evidence. He also requested a public defender for Epperson after his private attorney, Tucker Richardson, withdrew from representing him.

This development comes almost a month after Epperson's initial arrest in June, which was followed weeks later by the murder charge in Powell County.

A Facebook page titled "Victims of Brian Epperson" has been created, gained 1.5k followers, and has over 300,000 views. The group behind the page, along with Winchester and Kentucky State Police, believes there may be more victims.

Both law enforcement agencies have posted on Facebook asking anyone who had a personal relationship with Epperson, used him as a contractor, or allowed him into their home for maintenance in the past three years to contact Detective Sergeant Reed.

The "Victims of Brian Epperson" Facebook page not only encourages potential victims to come forward but also seeks to provide support for survivors.

"So knowing that we think it's really important for those that feel that maybe they're experiencing intimate partner violence. It doesn't always look like physical violence or sexual violence," said Darlene Thomas, the Greenhouse 17 Executive Director.

Thomas explains domestic violence as a power-based relationship, noting that abusers use various tactics such as jealousy and control.

"If survivors could begin to trust their own instincts their own realities to be able to reach out for help or ask questions or get clarity," Thomas said.

She encourages anyone who believes they're in an abusive relationship to call a crisis line or a support group.

"But if you call Greenhouse 17, then we can connect you with the right people to set you up for those kind of services so that you know you're not alone, that lots of there are lots of individuals out there who are helping support one another through the trauma of intimate partner abuse," Thomas said.

Thomas emphasizes that holding abusers accountable is equally important.

"We need to use safety planning we need to do lethality assessments on the behavior of the abuser we need to understand. What their past behavior has been, what they're capable of, if there's been strangulation involved, if they're stalking involved, we know that increases the risk to victims and at that point in time I'd really like to see us use GPS and monitoring and new technologies in order to hold batters accountable," Thomas said.

We continue to hear from people connected to this case almost daily and will keep investigating to learn more.

