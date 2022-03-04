'It's a slap in the face': People speak out against Kentucky jobless benefit cuts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky lawmakers are one vote away from making sweeping changes to the state's unemployment insurance system.

Key parts of the measure would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to prevailing economic conditions. That provision could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.

The measure — backed by business interests and opposed by organized labor — sparked emotional debate before the Senate passed it on a 22-13 vote.

"It's an insult. It's a slap in the face," said Sen. Robin Webb. "We keep doing this. We keep attacking the working men and women of northeast Kentucky."

Lawmakers representing eastern Kentucky, an area with a high unemployment rate, explained that this will hurt their area because good jobs are tough to find there.

"I apologize for my emotions, but I feel as though I'm writing a requiem for a region that I love," said Sen. Phillip Wheeler, as wiped tears away.

"This bill hurts working people, and it does so to help out big business," said Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey. Those who defended the bill said it will help small businesses that are struggling to fill openings. "Everywhere I go, employers are crying out for help - for employees," said Sen. John Schickel.

But union leaders believe this bill is a cruel attack on workers. "It's an attack on workers - there's no doubt," said James Brant, president of Teamsters Local 651. He believes it's wrong the cut unemployment benefits, which are a safety net for workers who lose their jobs. "Don't make these cuts," said Brant. "It's for people that cannot find work. That's what ultimately this is for."

Brant says what makes this worse is that Kentucky has the money to help those who need it. The state's unemployment insurance fund is healthy.

"We have the money," he said. "Let's do the right thing." Brant also worries the bill will be especially damaging to the workers in eastern Kentucky. "Those are the people that need unemployment," he said. "The work is just not there."

The bill returns to the House, where it could receive final passage if the chamber accepts the Senate’s changes.