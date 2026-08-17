Jonas Brothers bringing 'Burning Up Tour' to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Fans of the Jonas Brothers will soon have a chance to see the pop trio live in the Bluegrass.

The Jonas Brothers announced Monday they will bring their "Burning Up Tour: All Over Again" to Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 17. The Lexington date is one of dozens of stops on the nationwide tour, which begins in New York City and runs through December.

The band shared the tour announcement on social media, unveiling a poster featuring the full list of tour stops. Lexington is among a handful of Midwest and Southern cities on the schedule.

Special guests on the tour include Magnus Ferrell, Franklin Jonas and Deleasa, according to the tour poster. The band also announced All Time Low will join them as a very special guest at the Hollywood Bowl show.

Pre-sale tickets for the Lexington show go on sale as early as Tuesday, August 18. General tickets sale begin Friday, August 21.

Fans can find the full tour schedule on the Jonas Brothers' social media channels.