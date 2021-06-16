Kentucky Kingdom to host 'World's Largest Swimming Lesson' event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Kingdom is again set to host the "World's Largest Swimming Lesson" event Thursday in Louisville.

The World Waterpark Association has partnered with the theme park for the 12th annual event meant to combat drownings, a leading cause of unattended death in children ages 1 to 4. Formal swimming lessons can reduce this risk by 88%, according to a release.

Kentucky Kingdom will offer free, 30-minute swimming lessons at its Hurricane Bay waterpark for children of families who have purchased park admission.

The World's Largest Swimming Lesson was created to raise awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim to prevent childhood drowning. Since its inception, more than 320,000 children and adults have participated in WLSL lessons.