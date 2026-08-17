Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Clay County that left one man dead and another injured.

According to KSP Post 11 in London, troopers were called around 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, to a shooting on Arnetts Fork Road after receiving a request from Clay County 911.

Investigators said a verbal argument broke out between James Lawson, 55, of Big Creek, and Jeremy Petrey, 36, of Big Creek, in front of Petrey's home. The dispute escalated, and both men exchanged gunfire.

Authorities said both men were struck by the gunfire. After the shooting, Lawson left the scene in a vehicle.

Police later found Lawson unresponsive inside his vehicle a short distance from where the shooting occurred. Troopers and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but Lawson died at the scene. The Clay County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead.

Petrey suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment, according to KSP.

Detective Samuel Peace is leading the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled and is pending.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office, Clay County EMS, the Clay County Coroner's Office and Kentucky State Police personnel assisted at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.