KU will have a scheduled power outage overnight in downtown Lexington

UPDATE: Sept. 6 at 10:19 p.m.

According to Kentucky Utilities, the scheduled outage is a controlled situation that is expected to be resolved by approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday.

KU told LEX18 Saturday night that street crews are working on its "System Enhancement Project" and switching out a transformer in the Esplanade area. They say 18 businesses are being affected, and each business was informed about the outage before it occurred.

Only one traffic light is being affected, and the outage should be restored around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

KU states that the affected areas are East Short Street and Elm Tree Lane, along Main Street.

Original Story:

Kentucky Utilities warns people about a scheduled power outage in downtown Lexington that will last around 8 hours on Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by the Lexington Police Department.

According to a Lexington Police Facebook post, KU will be shutting off the power in parts of downtown Lexington starting around 9 p.m. on Saturday, including Main Street.

The post reads, this outage is expected to last around 6 to 8 hours, and with several events taking place, they ask people to use caution in the area.

If you come across a traffic signal that is out, or flashing red, treat it as a stop sign. Whereas a flashing yellow light should be treated as a proceed through the intersection with caution, according to police.