Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for robbery suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to a robbery at a smoke shop on Saturday evening.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a man entered The Smoke Shop, a mile south of London off KY 363, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say the man entered the store and pepper-sprayed the store clerk before stealing cash from the register and fleeing the scene.

If anyone knows any information about this individual or his location, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600.

You can also send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

This is an ongoing investigation.