LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that killed a Laurel County woman Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Flora Adams, of London, who police said died at the scene.

The Laurel County Sheriff's office said the fire was reported at 9:14 a.m. on the 8000 block of U.S. 192.

A man was also airlifted to Lexington with unknown injuries.