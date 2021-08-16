Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

LEX18 wins five Emmy Awards

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
lex 18.PNG
Posted at 10:24 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 22:27:55-04

LEX18 took home some hardware in the 57th Annual Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards.

LEX18 won a total of five Emmy Awards for work produced in 2020 in the following categories:

Politics/Government Short Form or Long Form Content: State of the Commonwealth (Sydney DeLong, Conroy Delouche, Katherine Collins, Mike Valente, Kristen Edwards, Tyler Ross)

Daily News Report: Remembering Anita Franklin (Mike Valente, Gary Wright)

Special Event Coverage: The 146th Running of the Kentucky Derby (Jennifer Smith, Nancy Cox, Sydney DeLong, Keith Farmer, Katherine Shepherd, Sean Franklin, Steve Bentley)

Image Promotion (Non-News): The Race (Dave Medley, Nancy Cox, Jared Hamm, Steve Broderson)

Writer - Short Form or Long Form Content: LEX18 Writing Composite (Dave Medley)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight