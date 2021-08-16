LEX18 wins five Emmy Awards

LEX18 took home some hardware in the 57th Annual Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards.

LEX18 won a total of five Emmy Awards for work produced in 2020 in the following categories:

Politics/Government Short Form or Long Form Content: State of the Commonwealth (Sydney DeLong, Conroy Delouche, Katherine Collins, Mike Valente, Kristen Edwards, Tyler Ross)

Daily News Report: Remembering Anita Franklin (Mike Valente, Gary Wright)

Special Event Coverage: The 146th Running of the Kentucky Derby (Jennifer Smith, Nancy Cox, Sydney DeLong, Keith Farmer, Katherine Shepherd, Sean Franklin, Steve Bentley)

Image Promotion (Non-News): The Race (Dave Medley, Nancy Cox, Jared Hamm, Steve Broderson)