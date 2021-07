LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a part of a Lexington church.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday at Broadway Christian Church at the intersection of Broadway and West Second Street.

The driver suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The fire department plans to do an assessment of the building to check the severity of the damage.