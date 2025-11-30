Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lexington crash sends 2 to hospital, Russell Cave Road lanes back open

2 people sent to the hospital for injuries after two-vehicle collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Lexington on Saturday evening, according to Lexington Police.

Lexington Police and Fire responded to the crash around 8:15 p.m. on Russell Cave Road and Asbury Lane on Saturday. Two patients were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, which police say are non-life-threatening.

The collision temporarily shut down the inbound lanes of Russell Cave Road. The roadway is back open to drivers.

