Lexington fire is investigating after a laundry mat catches fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire is investigating a commercial dryer fire in the 1500 block of Eastland Parkway that happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Lexington firefighters were dispatched to Mr. Linen in the 1537 Eastland Parkway just before 8 p.m. Saturday for reports of a smoke odor.

When crews arrived, the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Investigators say flames were quickly contained to commercial dryers inside the business.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators remain on scene.

