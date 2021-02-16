Menu

Lexington Green vaccine clinic still open Tuesday despite weather

vaccine
Posted at 11:44 AM, Feb 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 12:39:00-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to inclement weather, some Baptist Health offices delayed openings on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Lexington Green opened at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Outpatient diagnostic centers will open at 10 a.m.

Locations are: 1760 Nicholasville Road; 100 Southland Drive; Beaumont, 3084 Lakecrest Circle; Hamburg, 1775 Alysheba Way; 107 Meridian Way, Richmond; 206 Bevins Lane, Georgetown; Brannon Crossing, 100 Providence Way, Nicholasville.

Also, Baptist Health Medical Group locations in Lexington, Richmond, and Corbin, will open at 10 a.m.

