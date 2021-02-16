Lexington Green vaccine clinic still open Tuesday despite weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to inclement weather, some Baptist Health offices delayed openings on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Lexington Green opened at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Outpatient diagnostic centers will open at 10 a.m.

Baptist Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine site in the Lexington Green is packed with patients despite the weather! Officials told me they decided to keep it open because when they closed last week due to weather, patients said they would have rather still come in @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/qNSuJcDnwl — Jacqueline Nie (@JacquelineMNie) February 16, 2021

Locations are: 1760 Nicholasville Road; 100 Southland Drive; Beaumont, 3084 Lakecrest Circle; Hamburg, 1775 Alysheba Way; 107 Meridian Way, Richmond; 206 Bevins Lane, Georgetown; Brannon Crossing, 100 Providence Way, Nicholasville.

Also, Baptist Health Medical Group locations in Lexington, Richmond, and Corbin, will open at 10 a.m.

