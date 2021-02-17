Lexington man offers free rides for first responders, health care workers during winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While heavy snow and ice may shut down schools and many businesses, operations like hospitals, EMS, and fire and police departments remain open. To make sure staff get to work on time during hazardous winter weather, a Lexington man is stepping up.

Rocco Besednjak, a veteran and retired police officer, is the founder of Camp Hero a nonprofit that helps wounded veterans and first responders. This week, he's helping the Lexington community by offering free rides to and from work for first responders and healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists. Since Monday, he’s given out about 20 rides.

Besednjak was also asked by Lexington Police to assist them during calls.

With more severe winter weather expected, he wants to make sure people don’t have to worry about doing their job.

“I have a vehicle that I actually built for off-road and hazardous weather. I like to be able to use it and being a police officer for almost eight years, I'm used to driving in bad weather and it doesn't bother me,” said Besednjak. “People still need help. People still have medical emergencies and the people who are there still need to get home. So that's why I'm trying to do my part. Not everyone drives around in a tank of a vehicle like I do. When we have weather like this, I like to take full advantage of what I'm able to do.”

To set up a ride, you can call or text Besednjak at (606) 471-3185. He asks that people reach out in advance so he can arrange as many rides as possible through the rest of the week.