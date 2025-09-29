Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lexington Police investigate possible shooting with a victim on Devonport Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — LEX18 crew was on the scene of a possible shooting investigation involving a victim in Lexington on Sunday evening.

Lexington Police is investigating a possible shooting with a victim in the 2000 block of Devonport Drive near Village Drive in Lexington.

LEX18 crew that was on the scene described seeing a bullet hole in a window of an apartment complex on Devonport Drive.

Police tape was also seen closing off a section of the road as police investigated.

Please avoid the area at this time.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

