Lexington's extreme heat plan activated in preparation for hot temps, steps to stay cool

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Central Kentucky prepares for scorching temperatures to blanket areas such as Lexington, the city's emergency management has activated its extreme heat plan to keep people cool.

It's been a warm and humid summer in the Bluegrass, and temperatures are set to get even hotter. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the area until Wednesday, July 30.

"Lexington has activated the first phase of the heat plan and so in doing that they've got street teams out working trying to get them cool water. Get them some help if they need it," explains Emily Fay with the Lexington-Fayette Emergency Management. "When the city looks at activating Phase 2 that's when we see those temperatures of 105 sustain for multiple days and that's when we move into that phase."

Heat index values are expected to peak anywhere between 100 and 107 degrees from Monday to Wednesday. Fay emphasizes the importance of prioritizing your safety and taking precautions.

"Reminding people to stay hydrated. If you have to work outside take frequent breaks in the shade. Check on your friends, family's, neighbors. Those who might need a little bit of extra help," Fay details. "Keep your pets inside and stay hydrated."

It's essential to recognize the early signs of heat-related illness.

The three kinds are:

- Heat Cramps

- Heat Exhaustion

- Heat Stroke

Fay explains heat cramps just like they sound. "It's gonna be crampy muscles, people starting to get really hot, moving them to a cooler place, help them cool down, give them cool water."

Whereas heat exhaustion involves heavy sweating and a reddening of the skin. "Some of those signs are gonna be you're cool, moist, pale skin. You're flushed. You're sweating. You get very clammy. That's when you're really to starting to get in danger."

The most dangerous one is heat stroke, which can be fatal if not taken care of. This can involve throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, no sweating, or unconsciousness.

"All we can do is offer people as much help as possible. You have to take actions yourself, but the least we can do is provide information and provide action that people can follow if they choose to," Fay says. "And hope that it helps them stay safe."

If you'd like to donate to the Office of Homelessness to help those who are unable to keep themselves safe, you can donate these items:

- Sunscreen

- Deodorant

- Bottled Water

- Baseball hats - Summer shade hats

Cooling shelters available in Lexington:



Salvation Army : 736 West Main Street

: 736 West Main Street Hope Center : 360 West Loudon Avenue

: 360 West Loudon Avenue Catholic Action Center : 1055 Industry Road

: 1055 Industry Road Arbor Youth Services (birth to 17 years old) : 536 West 3rd Street

: 536 West 3rd Street Arbor Youth Services (ages 18-24) : 540 West 3rd Street

Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: 540 West 3rd Street GreenHouse17 (domestic violence ): Call at (800) 544-2022

): Call at (800) 544-2022 Lexington Rescue Mission : 535 West 2nd Street

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: 535 West 2nd Street Mountain Comp Care : 1060 Goodwin Drive

Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: 1060 Goodwin Drive New Vista : 201 Mechanic Street

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: 201 Mechanic Street Nathaniel Mission : 1109 Versailles Road, Suite 400

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: 1109 Versailles Road, Suite 400 Recovery Cafe Lexington : 1109 Versailles Road, Suite 200

Sunday, 12 - 3 p.m. Monday, 12 - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12 - 6 p.m.

: 1109 Versailles Road, Suite 200

Transportation and street outreach services will also be available for people who need to get to cooling shelters in the city. You can find a list of that and other resources on Lexington's extreme heat plan.