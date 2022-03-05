Louisville to drop mask mandate in city buildings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says people will no longer be required to wear face masks inside city buildings and vehicles. The Louisville Courier Journal reports that Fischer’s Friday announcement comes as COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County have continued to decline.

The mask mandate was first enacted back in August 2021. Exceptions to the mask policy include employees in healthcare settings, correction employees and visitors, and employees who work with unhoused populations.

Statewide, there were nearly 632 new cases per 100,000 people in Kentucky over the past two weeks, which ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.