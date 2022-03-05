Watch
News

Actions

Louisville to drop mask mandate in city buildings

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Brynn Anderson/AP
A woman adjust her face mask before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 13:54:30-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says people will no longer be required to wear face masks inside city buildings and vehicles. The Louisville Courier Journal reports that Fischer’s Friday announcement comes as COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County have continued to decline.

The mask mandate was first enacted back in August 2021. Exceptions to the mask policy include employees in healthcare settings, correction employees and visitors, and employees who work with unhoused populations.

Statewide, there were nearly 632 new cases per 100,000 people in Kentucky over the past two weeks, which ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!