Man wanted on multiple charges surrenders after 90-minute standoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — One man is arrested following an almost two-hour barricade situation in Lexington on Saturday evening.

Lexington Police say officers responded to the 2000 block of Lansill Road around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday after a tip a wanted suspect was in the area.

Police are not naming the man. However, police say he is wanted on multiple charges, including first‑degree burglary, first‑degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a felon, criminal mischief, and several theft charges.

When officers went to make contact, police say the suspect barricaded himself inside a residence.

After roughly 90 minutes of negotiation conducted by phone and in person, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, according to Lexington Police. He is being held on the outstanding charges.

