Motorcyclist killed after being struck by sheriff's deputy during pursuit, KSP reports

WARSAW, Ky. (LEX 18) — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a sheriff's deputy vehicle during a police pursuit in Gallatin County on July 1, according to the Kentucky State Police.

According to findings from a preliminary investigation, a Gallatin County sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a "traffic violation" on Ambrose Road. However, the rider, identified as 37-year-old Justin L. Hunt from Hebron, fled from the stop.

While attempting to escape, Hunt lost control in an "S" curve section of Ambrose Road, resulting in him leaving the road and going into a grassy area and down a steep embankment, KSP says.

KSP states that the deputy was following in his agency vehicle and attempted to stop when entering the same curve, but was unable to do so due to the steep embankment and struck Hunt.

Hunt sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gallatin County Coroner's Office.

An investigation is ongoing.