National Adoption Month highlights the need for more foster homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — November is National Adoption Month.

Experts said in 2022 the need for foster parents and permanent homes in Kentucky is dire.

Leesa Del Rio with Nightlight Christian Adoptions explained that following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the need for foster homes has grown even larger.

"We think that is only going to add to the issue that is already there," said Del Rio.

Kentucky leads the nation in child abuse cases and the number of babies born to addicted parents.

With more kids seeking emergency and permanent placement, Del Rio said the requests are flooding in, but the foster applications are not.

"We are turning away multiple calls a week for kids," said Del Rio.

For those who can't sign up to foster, Del Rio said they can still be involved by participating in Nightlight's Giving Hope Online Auction.

The proceeds will go to the organization's Healing Homes Foster Program.

To get involved follow this link.