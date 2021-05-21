New top dog: Ethan named 'Chief Tasting Officer' for Busch's new Dog Brew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ethan the dog is moving up in the world.

After finding his forever home in March, Ethan has now found gainful employment as Busch Beer's new "Chief Tasting Officer."

We reviewed many great candidates for Chief Tasting Officer, but we’ve finally found our top dog.



Meet Ethan! He had a fur-rific resume and a perseverance that will inspire us for years to come.



Please give him a round of apPAWs! Thank you to all the pups who entered!

"Ethan had a ruff start to life. He was found abandoned & fighting for his life in the @KYHumane Society parking lot, but beat all odds to become the healthy, good boy he is today," the company tweeted. "Ethan is known for inspiring those in his community & will continue to inspire more as our CTO."

Ethan was abandoned at the Kentucky Humane Society in January. Staff at KHS said he was "actively dying" when he was dumped in the shelter parking lot and was the thinnest dog they had ever seen that was still alive.

His recovery story went viral, and donations totaling more than $20,000 poured in to help him with his recovery.

In his new role as CTO, Ethan is responsible for taste-testing Busch's new alcohol-free, bone broth "brew" for dogs.

Ethan won the job over candidates from all 50 states.

In addition to being a top taste tester, the role of Busch CTO comes with a $20,000 salary and dog-friendly perks including healthcare (pet) coverage.