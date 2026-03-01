Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Nine people injured in mass shooting in Cincinnati

Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning at a music venue in East End, Cincinnati police Interim Chief Adam Hennie said.
Mass shooting injures 9
WCPO 9
Mass shooting injures 9
Posted

CINCINATTI, OH — WCPO - Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning at a music venue in East End, Cincinnati police Interim Chief Adam Hennie said.

Nine people were shot at the venue, and all have non-life-threatening injuries, Hennie said. The victims were transported to either UC Medical Center or Good Samaritan Hospital.

Hennie did not have any information about what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspect information.

According to social media, the venue, which is right on the Ohio River, was hosting a party with several DJs that began at 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. This article is from WCPO 9.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18
Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18