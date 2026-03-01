Nine people injured in mass shooting in Cincinnati

CINCINATTI, OH — WCPO - Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning at a music venue in East End, Cincinnati police Interim Chief Adam Hennie said.

Nine people were shot at the venue, and all have non-life-threatening injuries, Hennie said. The victims were transported to either UC Medical Center or Good Samaritan Hospital.

Hennie did not have any information about what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspect information.

According to social media, the venue, which is right on the Ohio River, was hosting a party with several DJs that began at 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. This article is from WCPO 9.