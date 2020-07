RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Organizers of the 'Officer Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K' have secured a new date for the annual race.

It will be held on Saturday, November 7.

That date marks five years and one day after his death.

Organizers say if they can't hold an in-person race due to the pandemic, they plan to continue with a virtual race instead.

Those already registered for the original date will be rolled over to the new day, and registration costs $25 through October 1.