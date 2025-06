LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a child.

Police say a child was struck by a vehicle that left the scene around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of Marcellus Drive.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The child's name has not been released.

They caught up to the driver and arrested the adult suspect. That person is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Police did not release the person's name.