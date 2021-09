LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least one person is dead following a crash and vehicle fire in Lexington.

The crash happened just after 2:30 this morning on I-75 southbound near the 109-mile marker.

Police say a single vehicle crashed, and then caught on fire. Few details were available, and it is unclear if there are any more victims.

A collision reconstruction unit responded to the scene and spent hours investigating.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.