One year since I-75 shooting in London that injured five people

LONDON, Ky. (LEX18) — One year ago, Laurel County endured one of the most terrifying and unforgettable moments after a man opened fire on I-75, and injured five people.

On Sept. 7, 2024, 32-year-old Joseph Couch opened fire on vehicles traveling I-75 near Exit 49 in London, striking nine vehicles and injuring five people. The rampage triggered a nearly two-week manhunt that shut down schools, emptied streets, and kept the community on edge.

Yet, like so many times before, London came back stronger.

LEX18 was in London the night of the shooting and covered the events to follow extensively until the very end.

Police say Couch appeared to be firing from a steep angle, hitting vehicles at random.

Authorities later confirmed Couch had a military background. According to an affidavit, he had purchased an AR-15 rifle and 1,000 rounds of ammunition from a local store—Center Target Firearms. Investigators also found a green Army-style duffel bag with Couch’s name, ammunition, and his cell phone with the battery removed.

Following the attack, schools were closed and major highways were restricted as local and federal officials launched an intensive search.

“We’ve been canvassing every potential area he might have been,” said Officer Daugherty with the London Police Department at the time. “We’re making sure the citizens of London are safe.” For 12 days, police agencies — including Kentucky State Police, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI — scoured more than 28,000 acres of the Daniel Boone National Forest. Search teams battled thick briars, rugged terrain, and heavy coverage, using drones, sonar, and helicopters to track any sign of Couch.

On September 18, 2024, the search ended.

Local resident Fred McCoy spotted around 50 vultures in a wooded area near Exit 49. When he investigated, he found Couch’s body.

“You have a coward here that shot five people on a cliff for no reason whatsoever,” McCoy said. An autopsy revealed that Couch had died from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head". The McCoys later received a $25,000 reward for their role in locating him.

The events of that September remain fresh in the minds of Laurel County residents — not only for the fear and disruption they caused, but also for the resilience the community showed in the weeks that followed.