LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car Tuesday morning on New Circle Road.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the outer loop of New Circle Road between Richmond Road and Woodhill Drive.

The road was shut down for several hours but has since been reopened.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.