Players, coaches remember former UK football coach Guy Morriss

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friends, family, and former players paid tribute to the late coach Guy Morriss on Sunday.

The former head football coach for UK died on September 5 in Danville. He was 71-years-old.

Morriss came to Lexington in 1997 as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for Kentucky.

From 2003 to 2007, Morriss returned to his home state of Texas as the head coach for Baylor University.

He also had coaching stints at Kentucky State University and Texas A&M-Commerce before returning to Kentucky to coach at the high school level.

Morriss's legacy won't be remembered just on the sidelines. He also made an impact on the gridiron in his earlier years.

A second-round pick in the 1973 NFL draft, Morriss played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. He played in two Super Bowls, one with each team.

A former NFL coach of Morriss's, Dick Vermeil made the trip to Nicholasville for the service.

"He touched my life, and I hope I touched his," said Vermeil. "Guy was the rock, an offensive center that was the true center of the team, center of the leadership, the character, the work ethic, the commitment, and just a great man. We lost a great man."