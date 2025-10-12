Police: 2 people injured in shooting at Kearney Ridge Apartments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Two people were injured after a shooting at Kearney Ridge Apartments in Lexington on Saturday evening, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington Police say they responded to a shots-fired call around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2500 block of Kearney Ridge Boulevard.

According to police, a man was found with serious injuries, but non-life-threatening, and taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

A bystander, who was not related to the shooting, is suffering from minor injuries from shrapnel, police say. They were not taken to the hospital.

Lexington Police are still investigating.

We will share any new information as it becomes available.

