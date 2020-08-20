Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman appears to use homophobic slur during live broadcast

(WCPO) — Cincinnati Reds and Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster Thom Brennaman appeared to use a homophobic slur during a live broadcast Wednesday.

Before highlighting a Reds pregame show, it appeared that an off-camera Brennaman said "one of the (expletive) capitals of the world" on the broadcast. It is unclear if he knew his microphone was on, or that he was broadcasting live.

Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020

The Reds faced the Kansas City Royals in a double-header on Wednesday evening, their first game back since a player tested positive on Friday night.

The video of Brennaman's alleged comment began circulating on social media later that night.

Brennaman later apologized for his comment, stating “I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say, from the bottom of my heart, I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith … I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds, I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize to the people who sign my paycheck. For the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody who I have offended here tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am, it never has been. And I like to think that maybe I could have some people that can back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

He was removed from the broadcast immediately after.