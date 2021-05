LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Traffic is flowing again on Russell Cave Road after a deadly crash Friday morning.

Police said a vehicle hit a tree at about 2:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Russell Cave.

The driver was killed after he was ejected from the car, police said. There was no one else in the vehicle.

The area of Russell Cave was shut down for roughly four hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.