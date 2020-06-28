Shooting reported at Louisville protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities were investigating a shooting Saturday night at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators regularly gather to protest the death of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Police released a statement on Facebook, reporting that officers responded to a shots fired report at Jefferson Square Park around 9:00 on Saturday night.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene according to police. Another shooting victim was found at the Hall of Justice, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WDRB in Louisville reports video footage showed people running from the park, and that police say "multiple" people were injured.

“Praying for our city,” tweeted Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville. The Democrat is running for his party’s nomination to challenge Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant. Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in her death to be charged. One of the officers was recently fired.

Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, was originally charged with attempted murder after he fired a shot at one of the officers who came into the home. Walker has said he thought he was defending from an intruder.

The no-knock search warrant that allows police to enter without first announcing their presence was recently banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.