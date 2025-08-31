Single vehicle versus utility pole leaves 1 person with non-life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is left with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a utility pole on Harrodsburg Road Saturday evening, according to Lexington Fire.

Lexington Fire says a single vehicle had crashed into three utility poles on Harrodsburg Road near Lane Allen Road around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.

One person was extracted from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lexington Fire.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area between Lynn Road and Blue Ash Drive, as inbound Harrodsburg Road is closed for cleanup.

