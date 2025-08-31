Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Single vehicle versus utility pole leaves 1 person with non-life-threatening injuries

Single vehicle crash into a pole leaves one person with non-life-threatening injuries
Single vehicle crash into a pole leaves one person with non-life-threatening injuries
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is left with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a utility pole on Harrodsburg Road Saturday evening, according to Lexington Fire.

Lexington Fire says a single vehicle had crashed into three utility poles on Harrodsburg Road near Lane Allen Road around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.

One person was extracted from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lexington Fire.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area between Lynn Road and Blue Ash Drive, as inbound Harrodsburg Road is closed for cleanup.

We'll update you as we learn more.

