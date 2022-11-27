Small Business Saturday hits Lexington's locally-owned businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Holiday shopping didn't stop after Black Friday.

Thousands of Kentuckians hit the streets for Small Business Saturday, and they weren't alone.

According to a survey from Bankrate, 60% of holiday shoppers said they would participate in Small Business Saturday in 2022.

After COVID demolished in-person sales, Small Business Saturday was more important than ever for shops like Lucia's World Emporium.

"Christmas for most retailers is about 60 percent of their business so it can really make you or break you," said owner Teresa Hendricks.

Making them grateful for loyal shoppers like Lynn Phillips and the millions of holiday shoppers expected to visit small businesses in 2022.

"I would much rather shop locally and support local businesses than some big box retailers than this I feel really directly impacts the quality of life of my neighbors," said Phillips.

The pandemic forced many owners to take some risks and roll the dice with online sales.

But most local shops like Legendary Games thrive off in-person shopping.

"Almost everything we do is in-person. We do basically the same sales all weekend long where it gives people an extra opportunity to patronize small businesses," said owner Julia Adams.

An opportunity more shoppers are willing to take with the more than 32 million independent businesses in the nation.