Steps to take before you sign a lease following a string of moldy apartment claims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Over the last few months, LEX18 has received several emails from renters claiming their apartments have black mold and bugs; the same people have said their landlords are doing nothing to fix the situation.

It's been a battle for several renters across Lexington, who have come forward with complaints of unsafe conditions, including black mold.

"I think right now we're in a state of desperation and so a lot of people will sign a lease, sometimes give a security deposit on good faith," explains Danielle Sanders, the director of Community and Residential Services in Lexington.

Sanders says while there are some good landlords out there, you don't want to take them at their word.

"One of the main things they should do is go in and inspect the actual unit they'll live in. So a lot of the times a place will show you the model apartment, and that's fine to get an idea," Sanders said.

She explains that after you see the model apartment, you should ask to see your own to inspect it.

Recently, tenants from three different Lexington apartment complexes have claimed to have found mold in their units. At Rose Tower Apartments, a man claims his belongings are covered in black mold. Some of it is growing out of the windowsill.

At Patchen Place Apartments, another tenant shows mold on her vents and in her bathroom. At Oakdale Apartments, a woman says she has placed her belongings in garbage bags to protect them.

"That is the landlord's responsibility. The owner is responsible; that is who code enforcement talks to. When code enforcement brings something forth, they bring it to the owner of the complex or the owner of the apartment or house. So it is on the landlord to bring remedy to the situation," explains Sanders.

But what steps should apartment shoppers be taking before they sign a lease?

"The same when it comes to roaches, one big issue with that especially if you're in an apartment complex. If you see one you need to treat the others around it, so if you see a bug or you have a concern you need to have that addressed immediately before you sign a lease. Talk to neighbors. Ask them," Sanders said.

She also emphasizes you need to ask questions: "Even if you ask a question in person, follow it up with an email. But ask questions about when do you inspect, if I do have a certain issue what is the time frame for repairs, what is the timeline for you to get back to me."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the best ways to prevent mold in your apartment are by doing the following:



Keep humidity levels as low as possible: no higher than 50% Make sure the air in your apartment flows freely Fix any leaks in the roof, walls, or plumbing Clean bathrooms with mold-killing products

Sanders says at the end of the day, landlords need to protect their tenants and take action when necessary. "Landlords just need to do the right thing, and I think there are a lot of landlords that do do the right thing. And so you know profit is great, but I think human kindness and humanity should ultimately motivate all of us"

You can also file an open records request through Code Enforcement on a specific unit to know if there has been any issues or concerns in the past.