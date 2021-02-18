Teen shot and killed in Lexington Wednesday, investigation underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Lexington.

Officials said 17-year-old Markel Allen, of Lexington, was shot at about 6:50 p.m. in the area of 760 Florence Ave.

He was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he died at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We're told Allen was a student from Dunbar High School.

About the same time Allen arrived at UK Medical Center, police said a 19-year-old man was taken to another hospital with a gunshot wound. The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they believe the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated.